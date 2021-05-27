Cancel
Green Bay, WI

Mickelson, Brady to face DeChambeau, Rodgers in The Match

By Associated Press
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 8 days ago
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Reserve golf course at Moonlight Basin in Montana will be the host for the next edition of The Match, a celebrity fundraising golf match.

The participants include 2021 PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson paired with seven-time Super Bowl champion and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. They will tee off against 2020 U.S. Open Champion Bryson DeChambeau and NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers.

The competition will be televised on TNT starting at 4 p.m. on July 6. The event is a charity fundraiser for Feeding America and other organizations.

