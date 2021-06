Prospect Heights City Council approved a special use permit Monday night (May 10) for a pawn shop at Palwaukee Plaza. The applicants for the permit, both Wheeling residents, are proposing the build out of an existing 1,603 square foot vacant tenant space at 616 N. Milwaukee Ave. for a luxury watch and estate jewelry resale business called WAM (Walking Around Money) Gold & Silver Exchange. According to the business plan presented to the council, the shop would sell or purchase mid- to high-end watches and jewelry as its primary revenue stream, offering secured loans to individuals that give their personal items as collateral.