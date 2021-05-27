Amy Sedaris' Stunning Net Worth Revealed

Bown March 29, 1961, Amy Sedaris has made the world both laugh and cry with her work in the entertainment industry. Sedaris originally found herself in comedy troupes, before joining the sketch comedy series "Exit 57" in 1995 (via The Famous People). Soon after, she starred in one of her most popular roles in the Comedy Central series, "Stranger with Candy." For the next two decades, she guest appeared in multiple shows such as "My Name is Earl," "The Good Wife," and "Raising Hope." She also appeared in films such as "Puss in Boots," "Elf," and "Ghost Team" (via IMDb). From 2014 to 2020, she voiced Princess Carolyn in "BoJack Horseman," and her character gained a huge following during the six season run.