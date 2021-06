Over the last year, Jordan Brand athletes have been sporting the Air Jordan 35 during NBA games. Perhaps the two most popular athletes to do so are Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks and Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics. Tatum has come through with some great colorways of the Jordan 35 over the past year and Jumpman has entrusted him with helping to grow the shoe and make it a top-tier option for aspiring ballplayers.