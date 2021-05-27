Cancel
Eminem Is Releasing New Music Tonight

By Alex Zidel
hotnewhiphop.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEminem returns tonight with all-new music, announcing on Thursday that he will be releasing the remix to his song "Killer" with verses from Jack Harlow and Cordae. The announcement was made alongside an animated video, giving fans a preview of Jack Harlow's verse. "I used to rock a toboggan/Headphones around my neck trying to be like Shady," he raps to start out his verse. It's presently unclear if Eminem will have a new verse on the song-- his chorus was included in the promotional clip but we'll need to wait until midnight to know if there are any new vocals coming in.

www.hotnewhiphop.com
Eminem
Jack Harlow
Cole Bennett
Post Malone
