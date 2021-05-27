Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

WATCH: Las Vegas Aces defeat the Phoenix Mercury

By Jarrett Hoffman
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M5di7_0aDX3omb00

In the WNBA’s lone Wednesday night game, the Las Vegas Aces came away with the 85-79 road win over the Phoenix Mercury. The win improves the Aces’ record to 3-2 while the Mercury drop to 2-3.

The Phoenix Mercury were playing their first game since the announcement that their star guard Diana Taurasi would be out for at least the next four weeks with a sternum fracture .

Jackie Young led the Aces with 27 points on 67% shooting while A’Ja Wilson had 16 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Chelsea Gray finished with 15 points, nine assists and four rebounds and Liz Cambage recorded 10 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

The Mercury were led by Britney Griner posted 27 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Skylar Diggins-Smith recorded a double-double with 16 points and 11 assists while Shey Peddy came off the bench to score 12 points.

Second-year forward Megan Walker started in place of Diana Taurasi (the first start in her WNBA career), finishing with seven points.

The first quarter saw Britney Griner and A’Ja battle it out, scoring nine and eight points, respectively, ending with both teams tied 20-20. The Las Vegas Aces began to turn the game to their favor in the second quarter, building an eight-point lead with three minutes to go before halftime. The Mercury responded by ending the period on a 13-6 run ending the half down just one point.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pUv30_0aDX3omb00
Also Read:
New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu records the 10th triple-double in WNBA History

The Aces responded to the Mercury’s run to end the second quarter by going on a 7-2 run to go up six points in the first four minutes of the second half. After the Mercury scored five unanswered points to cut the lead to one, both teams would trade baskets back and forth for the remainder of the quarter ending with the Aces leading by two.

The Mercury took the lead from the Las Vegas Aces in the fourth quarter leading for most of the period. With 1:23 remaining in the game, the Mercury led 79-78. In response, the Aces scored seven unanswered points to end the game with the victory.

More must-reads:

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

12K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Liz Cambage
Person
Megan Walker
Person
Chelsea Gray
Person
A'ja Wilson
Person
Sabrina Ionescu
Person
Diana Taurasi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#New York Liberty#New Vegas#The Las Vegas Aces#The Phoenix Mercury#Nba Playoffs#Wnba History#Star#Shooting#Nba Trade Rumors#Jackie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
WNBA
Related
NBAtonyspicks.com

Los Angeles Sparks vs Las Vegas Aces 5/21/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Los Angeles Sparks vs Las Vegas Aces 5/21/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Las Vegas Aces are hosting the Los Angeles Sparks at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Friday, May 21, 2021, at 22:30 ET in a high caliber matchup between two teams that ended the previous season among the top-3 in the WNBA. They are also coming off opposite outcomes in their previous matches, as the Las Vegas Aces are coming off their first victory of the season and the Los Angeles Sparks have lost their only game played so far.
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Mercury prepare to host Aces without injured Diana Taurasi

The season's first battle of the desert will be missing some star power Wednesday when the Phoenix Mercury play host to the Las Vegas Aces. The Mercury will be significantly short-handed after it was revealed Tuesday that WNBA all-time leading scorer Diana Taurasi has a small fracture in her sternum. Needing just six points to reach 9,000 for her career, Taurasi will miss the next four weeks.
CBS Sports

David Irving: Leaving Las Vegas

The Raiders cut Irving on Friday. The Raiders re-signed Irving just three months ago, but now the team will once again move on. For his part, Irving logged 40 offensive snaps in two appearances with Las Vegas last season.
NBAFrankfort Times

Young has career-high 27 points, Aces beat Mercury

PHOENIX (AP) — Jackie Young scored a career-high 27 points, A’ja Wilson had 16 points and nine rebounds and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury 85-79 on Wednesday night. Phoenix (2-3) played its first game since guard Diana Taurasi fractured her sternum. She's expected to miss at least...
Gwinnett Daily Post

Jackie Young (27) leads Aces past Mercury

Jackie Young scored a career-high 27 points and A'ja Wilson added 16 points with nine rebounds as the Las Vegas Aces held off the host Phoenix Mercury 85-79 on Wednesday night. Chelsea Gray scored 15 points and Liz Cambage added 10 with eight rebounds as the Aces (3-2) won for...
NBAPrinceton Daily Clarion

Young scores 27 to lead Aces past Mercury

The Phoenix Mercury had no answer for former Princeton Community star Jackie Young on Wednesday evenin as she dropped 27 points to lead her Las Vegas Aces to an 85-79 win. In addition to her team-high 27 points, Young grabbed six rebounds and dished an assist. She shot 10 of...
NBAdefector.com

The Phoenix Mercury Need This Brittney Griner Every Night

You haven’t watched WNBA basketball if you’ve never been frustrated by Brittney Griner. On her off nights, the Mercury’s All-Star center has a tendency to disappear in places an All-Star center should not be disappearing. Optimistic quotes about Griner’s plans to work on her offensive rebounding are something of an annual end-of-season tradition at this point; in the eight years she’s been there, Phoenix has ranked in the bottom half of the league in that category. Coaching Griner, one imagines, involves a fair amount of reminding her that she’s 6-foot-9.
winsidr.com

Trying to Make Sense of the Las Vegas Aces

Attempting to draw a tidy conclusion from the Aces’ first five games is like explaining the plot of a Christopher Nolan movie. Even if it makes sense to you, try conveying the gist to others without stumbling over your words. A tricky, unenviable task. This isn’t Inception, but for Las...
sportschatplace.com

Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever 5/30/21 WNBA Pick, Odds, and Prediction

The Las Vegas Aces and Indiana Fever face off on Sunday in a WNBA basketball showdown at the Mandalay Bay Events Center. These two teams just faced off on Friday and it was the Las Vegas Aces that were able to come away with the 113-77 victory, The Aces were led by A’ja Wilson who finished the game with 23 points,three rebounds, and two assists. Chelsea Gray also had a big game finishing with 19 points and 12 assists. Forward Tiffany Mitchell was the top player for the Fever finishing with 17 points and two rebounds.
Arizona Sports

Skylar Diggins-Smith records double-double as Mercury fall to Las Vegas

Jackie Young scored a career-high 27 points, A’ja Wilson had 16 points and nine rebounds and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury 85-79 on Wednesday night. Phoenix (2-3) played its first game since guard Diana Taurasi fractured her sternum. She’s expected to miss at least four weeks. Dearica...
Arizona Sports

Phoenix Rising goes lights out in record-breaking win over Las Vegas

CHANDLER, Ariz. — If there was a blueprint on how to defeat Phoenix Rising FC, it surely wasn’t followed by Las Vegas Lights FC on Saturday night at Wild Horse Pass in PRFC’s 5-1 thrashing win. Rising set single-game USL Championship records with a total of 41 shots and 20...
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Sun rebound from tough loss, defeat Aces

Jonquel Jones totaled 23 points and seven rebounds as the Connecticut Sun bounced back from a late collapse at Minnesota with a 74-67 win over the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday night in Uncasville, Conn. Brionna Jones had 14 points and eight rebounds, while Briann January and Jasmine Thomas added...
BasketballWNBA.com

Connecticut Sun vs Las Vegas Aces-Game Notes 6-1

The Connecticut Sun secured a home court victory over the Las Vegas Aces, 74-67, Tuesday night. The Sun climb to 7-2 and the Aces fall to 5-3 on the season. The Sun are currently up 2-0 in the series over the Aces and are undefeated at home this season (4-0).
BasketballABC7 Chicago

WNBA Power Rankings: Las Vegas Aces, Atlanta Dream climb in Week 3

It was a good week for struggling teams, with upsets to make and first wins recorded. The Minnesota Lynx knocked off the Connecticut Sun to clinch their first victory of the season after opening with four consecutive losses. The Atlanta Dream won in overtime at the New York Liberty to stretch their winning streak to four games and break into the top half of the rankings after debuting at No. 11 in this space just two weeks ago.