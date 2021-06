This historic village from 1869, became popular with residents of Chicago in the early 1900s when poor air quality and overcrowding was an issue and they decided to move out. It is always one of my favorite suburbs to explore as I have several close friends who live there. I was not aware until recently that Glencoe has the third largest collection of homes designed by Frank Lloyd Wright in the country, behind Chicago and Oak, Park, IL. They are well-worth a visit!