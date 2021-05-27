Cancel
Jason Lloyd: The Cavaliers shouldn't be looking for a superstar because they need to work on building the roster first

By Baskin Phelps
Posted by 
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 8 days ago

Should the Cavaliers be actively pursuing a superstar to add to the team? Jason Lloyd says no, the roster isn’t at that point yet. Hear the full conversation with Baskin and Phelps!

