The force of segregation in American life is both obvious and overlooked. Though de jure segregation ended in 1964—and the Fair Housing Act of 1968 was crafted to fight redlining—the structures and practices that separate people of different races continue today, and have a profound effect on public health. Black people who live in redlined neighborhoods have shorter lifespans and are more at risk for cancer, preterm birth, and emergency room visits due to asthma, diabetes, hypertension, and kidney disease. They are also more likely to receive care at lower-quality hospitals. And if a nearby hospital does have a good reputation, Black folks may avoid it because of the feeling that it’s unwelcoming to them.