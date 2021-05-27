Roundabout coming to 68

Cancel
A roundabout and intersection improvements are coming to U.S. 68 in Mt. Orab this year.

Construction is set to begin next month on the intersection of U.S. 68 and Sterling Run, which is the intersection in front of Kroger. The project is expected to be complete this fall and cost $3.2 million.

Once the work is complete, traffic flow will be very different. The roundabout will replace the traffic signal at the south end of the 32 overpass and the intersection in front of Kroger and McDonalds will be widened and improved. It will also be easier to get out of the shopping center onto U.S. 68.

“One of the additions is that there will be two dedicated left turn lanes coming (out of Kroger) on Sterling Run onto 68 north,” said ODOT District Nine Public Information Officer Matt McGuire.

McGuire then described how the roundabout traffic flow is expected to work.

“One of the big improvements to this area will be the addition of another northbound through lane between Sterling Run Boulevard and the State Route 32 eastbound off ramps. That will make two continuous lanes of traffic that will move through that roundabout. You will also have the right outer lane that will allow traffic to get off of 32 as well as continue straight on U.S. 68 northbound,” said McGuire.

“The inner or left lane will allow traffic to move through that roundabout and then turn left onto U.S. 32 westbound.”

McGuire said that the traffic signal at the north end of the U.S. 68 overpass over S.R. 32 will remain, but have new signal equipment.

“Even though that signal is not going away, we will be installing what is called a cue detection system that is designed to detect when traffic is backing up and triggers and override in the signal pattern that allows traffic to clear out.”

McGuire said that increased traffic flow and the accidents that come with it are the reason for the project.

“That U.S. 68/Sterling Run project is one of our larger projects this season and it’s also very critical because it’s a safety improvement project. Over a three year period from 2014 through 2016, they looked at that section between Sterling Run and 32 and it ranked the number five priority in the state for the safety improvement plan,” he said.

“There was a frequency of rear end crashes that were over twice the statewide average. When we have a surplus of crashes like that, that tells us that something needs to be addressed to improve the safety.”

McQuire said that the roundabout will be teardrop shaped instead of round, which will be a first for ODOT District 9.

“The teardrop roundabout is going to be the signature feature of this project. Roundabouts are a proven intersection safety improvement design. We have other roundabouts in the district in various stages of development, but this will be the first teardrop roundabout for our district.”

McGuire said that the development of Mt. Orab into a regional shopping hub has made the infrastructure improvement necessary.

“Within the last twenty years there has been a significant increase in traffic through that corridor which means that Mt. Orab is doing well, but with that comes congestion,” McGuire said.

“We are working to make changes that will not only service the current traffic demand, but also be able to serve the public effectively well into the future.”

A roundabout is coming to the south end of the U.S. 68 overpass over S. R. 32 in Mt. Orab. https://www.ripleybee.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/web1_Roundabout-2.jpgA roundabout is coming to the south end of the U.S. 68 overpass over S. R. 32 in Mt. Orab.

By Wayne Gates

Ripley Bee

Ripley Bee

