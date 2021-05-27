Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Killen Plant demolition companies fined

Posted by 
Ripley Bee
Ripley Bee
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mFeQZ_0aDX2Wsc00

When the Killen Power Generation Station’s building collapsed unexpectedly on Dec. 9, 2020, its steel beams fell on and killed two workers employed to demolish the facility – a laborer cutting steel and a truck driver preparing to move the scrap metal off-site.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigated the multi-employer project and cited two Michigan companies – general contractor Adamo of Detroit and SCM Engineering Demolition Inc. of East China. OSHA cited both for multiple safety violations on the demolition project, including violations of the general duty clause and failing to inspect the site regularly to detect potential hazards resulting from the demolition process, such as weakened or deteriorated floors, walls and loosened material.

OSHA also determined that the companies allowed employees to continue working under hazardous conditions without adding shoring, bracing, or other means to steady the structure, and failed to train them on identifying potential hazards.

“Some of the most dangerous construction projects are those that involve demolishing buildings,” said OSHA Area Director Kenneth Montgomery in Cincinnati. “This tragedy could have been prevented if the employer protected their workers with proper planning, training and appropriate personal protective equipment and by complying with OSHA standards.”

OSHA proposed penalties of $181,724 to Adamo for one willful, repeat, serious and other-than-serious safety violations. SCM Engineering faces penalties of $12,288 for three serious violations.

Both companies have 15 business days from receipt of its citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

.neFileBlock { margin-bottom: 20px; } .neFileBlock p { margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px; } .neFileBlock .neFile { border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa; padding-bottom: 5px; padding-top: 10px; } .neFileBlock .neCaption { font-size: 85%; }
https://www.ripleybee.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/web1_OHSA-KIllen-Plant.jpg
Ripley Bee

Ripley Bee

27
Followers
139
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Ripley Bee

 https://www.ripleybee.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osha#Detroit#Construction Equipment#Project Planning#Killen Plant#Demolishing Buildings#General Contractor Adamo#Hazardous Conditions#Osha Standards#Potential Hazards#Employees#Scrap Metal#Department Of Labor#Proper Planning#Cutting#East China#Cincinnati
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Accidentscdrecycler.com

OSHA cites Adamo, SCM Engineering for fatal Killen power plant collapse

When a building unexpectedly collapsed at the Killen Power Generation Station in Adams County, Ohio, on Dec. 9, 2020, its steel beams fell on and killed two workers. Jamie Fitzgerald was a 47-year-old laborer cutting steel at the facility, and Doug Gray was a 42-year-old truck driver preparing to move the scrap metal off-site.
Clearfield, IAkmaland.com

Clearfield construction company fined for damaging natural gas line

(Bedford) -- A Clearfield construction company has agreed to pay a civil penalty for violating Iowa's One Call law and damaging a natural gas line. The Iowa Attorney General's Office says it settled four cases in the state and issued six warning letters to utility companies in a crackdown of the law that requires anyone who digs, excavates or trenches privately or commercially to first contact the Iowa One Call facility to locate underground utilities. Included in the settlements was a consent decree involving JNC Construction.
Cathedral City, CAenr.com

OSHA Fines Three Companies $64,000 in Worker Crushing Death

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration on May 18 fined three contractors a total of more than $64,000 for failing to conduct proper safety inspections before a construction worker was crushed to death at a Cathedral City, Calif., casino jobsite late last year. Jay Ayers, 41, of Temecula, Calif.,...
West Valley, NYspringvillejournal.com

Ashford Board hears presentation on main plant demolition at WVDP

WEST VALLEY – President of CH2M HILL BWXT West Valley, LLC John Rendall made a presentation to the Ashford Town Board at its May 12 meeting regarding the upcoming demolition of the main plant building at the West Valley Demonstration Project. Rendall discussed the plan to begin demolition of the...
Trumbull County, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

Building a Team, a Company and a Plant: Ultium Job Fair Draws Interest

NILES, Ohio — Frank Peacock was among the first to lose his job when General Motors began phasing out shifts at its Lordstown assembly complex in January 2017. More than four years later, Peacock hopes to return to work in Lordstown – this time employed at Ultium Cells LLC’s $2.3 billion electric-vehicle battery manufacturing plant under construction near the former GM plant.
Selkirk, NYTimes Union

Selkirk plastics plant faces $41K fine over September chemical leak

SELKIRK — SABIC Innovative Chemicals is facing a nearly $41,000 fine from the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regarding last September’s leak of styrene gas from a rail car at the plastics factory. The leak resulted in a shutdown of local roads with orders for people within a half mile to shelter in place until it was contained by fire crews, who spent hours hosing down the car until a faulty valve was sealed.
Politicscorvallisoregon.gov

Residential Demolition Proposed

A demolition permit application has been submitted to Development Services, to demolish a single-family dwelling (SFD) at 1317 NW Spring St. As required under City Municipal Code Section 9.01.100.100, a minimum of 50 calendar days prior to issuance of a demolition permit, the owner shall be required to make the structure available to be acquired and moved by a willing party.
Economybusinessalabama.com

Disaster Relief Company Opening Facility in Monroeville, Judge mulling $111 Million Bellefonte plant offer

Disaster relief company opening facility in Monroeville Missouri-based disaster relief company Kelly & Company is expanding its operation by buying a warehouse in Monroeville. This will give the company a location closer to the Gulf Coast to store equipment. The warehouse will house 25% of the company’s assets. Kelly & Company provides “mobile cities” for…
Palatine, ILJournal & Topics

Trucking Company Ordered To Pay Fine Following Death Of Man Inside Building

A trucking company in Palatine was ordered to pay a small fine to the village following the Jan. 24 death of a man inside a company facility. An agreement between the village and Star Way Lines, Inc., 300 S. Hicks Rd., stipulates Star Way pays $250 to the village within 30 days of the April 21 order, and the owner of the company agrees that no living quarters or habitation will be allowed on the premises moving forward.
Mukilteo, WAmukilteobeacon.com

Update: Mukilteo company fined $70,500 for water quality violations

The Washington Department of Ecology fined a Mukilteo business $70,500 for failing to ensure its industrial wastewater discharges met state limits for toxic metals and other pollutants. Applied Aero Systems, LLC (AAS) failed to properly monitor its wastewater discharges, and did not submit 23 monitoring reports to the department. The...
Pennington County, SDkotatv.com

Lamplighter Inn to face demolition

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Lamplighter Inn Property has been sitting around unused since it was sold to Pennington County Last year. It was approved to be demolished. The lot adjacent to the Pennington County office buildings has seen better days, and after it’s been demolished, there’s plans to construct a parking lot.