Sonic Origins is another compilation coming to new systems

By Chris Carter
Destructoid
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan't get enough Sonic retro compilations? Well, Sega can't either!. Later this year Sega will release Sonic Origins, which packages together Sonic 1, 2, 3, Sonic and Knuckles, and Sonic CD. "More info will be coming later in the year," but for now, we just know it exists. Sonic Mania and Team Sonic Racing are also available now on Amazon Luna, and Sonic Forces and the aforementioned other two games are coming to PlayStation Now.

www.destructoid.com
