Sonic Origins is another compilation coming to new systems

Yesterday we brought you news that a Sonic stream would be coming to you today. Well, we’re back to bring you all the details of these big Sonic announcements. The biggest news from today’s stream may be the one we have the least details about. A brand new Sonic the Hedgehog title is in development. Developed by Sonic Team, we only got a short teaser to tide us over for now. Perhaps Sega will have more details in the weeks ahead. For now though, we do know that it is planned for a 2022 release. Sega plans to release the title on a wide variety of platforms. These include Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC.