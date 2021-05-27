Cancel
TV Series

Firefly Lane

By Elena Nicolaou
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix's Firefly Lane, which follows a nearly lifelong friendship, is the kind of show that will make you want to call your besties. But the first season only tells half of Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate's (Sarah Chalke) story, from their childhood in the '70s to their adult years working in TV journalism.

TV Series
Entertainment
TV & Videos
Youtube
Netflix
TV Seriesthenexthint.com

‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2 has been officially renewed for Netflix

Firefly Lane just has landed out on Netflix, but nothing can stop it from being an instant fan favorite. With that, we are having good news for you and that is Firefly Land Season 2 has been officially renewed at Netflix. Here is everything that you need to know about Season 2 of Firefly Lane.
TV SeriesVulture

Apparently, Someone Wanted More Firefly Lane, Because That’s What We’re Getting

The Get Down. Tuca & Bertie. Astronomy Club. Teenage Bounty Hunters. These are all Netflix original series that the streaming behemoth (*cough* bestreamoth) canceled after one season. Firefly Lane. This is a Netflix original series that the bestreamoth (nice) has renewed for a second season. Today, Netflix announced via a press release and video that the series, starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke as a duo of besties, will return in 2022 and that they will “reprise their roles as lifelong best friends facing the ultimate test of their friendship and the path to sustain the other relationships in their lives.” Mysterious! Heigl and Chalke themselves made the announcement in a video, during which they toasted to the occasion and shared their excitement with the show’s fans. “We don’t have all the answers yet, but trust us: It is going to be worth the wait. And we promise all of your questions will be answered,” says Chalke.
TV Seriesvitalthrills.com

Terry Silver Returns in Cobra Kai, Firefly Lane Renewed

Netflix announced today that The Karate Kid III villain Terry Silver will return in Cobra Kai Season 4, and the streaming service has also renewed Firefly Lane for a second season. Cobra Kai executive producers and writers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg revealed that Thomas Ian Griffith is...
TV Seriesthestreamable.com

Streaming Roundup (5/28/21), Including ‘Firefly Lane’ and ‘Red Queen’

“Firefly Lane” has been renewed for a second season at Netflix. Katherine Heigl (“Grey’s Anatomy”) and Sarah Chalke (“Rosanne”) play lifelong close friends who are always there for each other. Then they confront the ultimate test of their friendship. The new season will debut in 2022. Here’s a look at...
Beauty & FashionMaxim

Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Jenni Marquardt

Meet Jenni Marquardt, this week's featured Maxim Cover Girl competition contender. Being a fantastic mom to two boys is the number-one priority in Marquardt's life. But this self-proclaimed goofball is also happy to put in a hard day's work, all while flashing an infectious smile. Her fans put forth a...
TV & VideosTV Fanatic

Rachel Bilson

Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke Respond to Mischa Barton's "Perplexing" Claims About The OC. Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke are speaking out following controversial comments from their former costar on The OC, Mischa Barton. Get all the details. The OC Reboot? Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke Are 'Totally Down'. The...
TV Seriesramascreen.com

Watch This New Steamy Clip From Hulu’s LOVE, VICTOR Season 2

You’ve watched my video review of #LoveVictor new season 2 and now, check out the steamy, new clip from the upcoming Hulu Original Series “Love, Victor.” Season two premieres on June 11th, only on Hulu. Synopsis: The popular teen dramedy returns as season two finds a newly out of the...
MoviesSFGate

Phillipa Soo, Simu Liu and Luke Bracey Join 'One True Loves' Adaptation

The film adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestseller “One True Loves” has set a trio of buzzy actors at the lead. Phillipa Soo (original “Hamilton” cast), Simu Liu (lead of Marvel’s “Shang-Chi”), and Luke Bracey (Netflix’s top-rated holiday romp “Holidate”) are all on board. More from Variety. 'Shang-Chi' Star Simu...
TV SeriesHollywood Reporter

Jean Smart

Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder play comedians on opposing sides of a generational gap in a new dramedy. Kate Winslet stars as a detective who becomes swallowed up by the dysfunctions of her small town in HBO's murder-mystery limited series. TV Reviews. Apr 5, 2021 6:45 am. By. Richard Gilliland,...
Celebritiestheplaylist.net

Jodie Turner-Smith Joins Adam Driver & Greta Gerwig In Noah Baumbach’s ‘White Noise’

Jodie Turner-Smith is definitely an actor on the rise in Hollywood. Thanks to a series of showcase roles in recent projects, the actress has become one of the buzziest working today. And apparently, she’s caught the attention of Noah Baumbach, as the acclaimed filmmaker has picked the actress to work on his next feature, “White Noise,” where she’ll star opposite Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig.
TV & Videosspoilertv.com

Yellowjackets - Warren Kole Joins Showtime Drama

Warren Kole (Shades of Blue) is set as a series regular and Peter Gadiot (Queen of the South), Keeya King (Van Helsing) and Alex Wyndham (Rome) have been tapped for recurring roles in Showtime’s drama series Yellowjackets. Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress star in the drama series from writers Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Entertainment One and studio-based producer Drew Comins. Production has begun in Vancouver, Canada for a 2021 debut on the network.