The Get Down. Tuca & Bertie. Astronomy Club. Teenage Bounty Hunters. These are all Netflix original series that the streaming behemoth (*cough* bestreamoth) canceled after one season. Firefly Lane. This is a Netflix original series that the bestreamoth (nice) has renewed for a second season. Today, Netflix announced via a press release and video that the series, starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke as a duo of besties, will return in 2022 and that they will “reprise their roles as lifelong best friends facing the ultimate test of their friendship and the path to sustain the other relationships in their lives.” Mysterious! Heigl and Chalke themselves made the announcement in a video, during which they toasted to the occasion and shared their excitement with the show’s fans. “We don’t have all the answers yet, but trust us: It is going to be worth the wait. And we promise all of your questions will be answered,” says Chalke.