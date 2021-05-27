Cancel
Nationals reinstate Tanner Rainey

Dodger Insider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Nationals reinstated right-handed pitcher Tanner Rainey from the Injured List and optioned right-handed pitcher Kyle McGowin to Triple-A Rochester on Thursday. Rainey, 28, returns to Washington’s bullpen after missing six games. He tossed 2.1 innings of scoreless relief across his last four appearances before being placed on the Injured List on May 19. Rainey has tossed scoreless relief in 11 of his 16 games this season. All told, he is 0–2 with a 7.30 ERA with 15 strikeouts in 12.1 innings pitched this season.

