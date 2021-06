In an answer to the prayers of Stephen Maturin fans everywhere, a new adaptation of Master and Commander is reportedly in development at 20th Century Fox, per Deadline. Patrick O'Brian's naval novels, set during the Napoleonic Wars, were first adapted by director Peter Weir in 2003 — also for 20th Century Fox — in a film that haters described as "boring" and real ones understood to be "one of the most overlooked masterpieces of all time." Regardless, Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, which drew on five books in the 20-book series, was a bit of a flop; no sequels were made despite the studio's ambitions for a franchise. Fans of the series have grumbled for years about the injustice.