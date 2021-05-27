What D.C. Museums Are Open and When?

The pandemic isn’t yet over, but D.C. is unquestionably reopening. On May 21, Mayor Muriel Bowser lifted capacity restrictions at most venues, including restaurants, schools, offices, and retail. (Tell us how your outings to your favorite bars went by responding to this email and we’ll include as many responses as we can in a future edition of DLD.) On June 11, restrictions will be lifted for nightclubs and entertainment venues. If you haven’t noticed, local music venues are booking shows for the coming months, theaters are preparing to offer live performances, and museums on the Mall and elsewhere across the city are welcoming patrons back (though don’t expect everyone to be ready to go on June 11—the announcement was abrupt). Yesterday afternoon, the Smithsonian announced reopening dates for its 10 museums that remained closed to the public; the entire system will be open to visitors for the first time since March 2020 at the end of August. Nature is healing, etc.