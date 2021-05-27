Cancel
‘House Of Ashes’ Preview: Next-Gen Horror Makes Your Imagination Your Worst Enemy

By Imogen Donovan
 8 days ago
Set at the end of the Iraq War, you'd imagine that House Of Ashes would be telling a very similar story to the other games that use the country as their backdrop. Instead, developer Supermassive Games is mixing Mesopotamian mythology and modern influences like 80s sci-fi films to produce a visually exciting horror that aims to provoke questions about our identities when faced with a terrifying, unknowable other.

