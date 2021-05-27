Cancel
Kendall Jenner Unpacks the Meaning of Anticipatory Anxiety

By Michella Or
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
For Kendall Jenner, public speaking is a frequent source of anxiety. “I really, really don't like public speaking, it makes me nervous and uncomfortable but then there's moments in my life as a public figure that I do kind of have to be in that position,” the model shares. “If I have something coming up that's bringing me out of my comfort zone… it can consume me to the point where I'm not focusing on what is happening to me that day or in that moment, I'm just worried about what is going to happen in the future.”

Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

Kendall Jenner
Derek Blasberg
