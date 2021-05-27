Cancel
WTTC Report Shows Impact of COVID-19 on Caribbean

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new report from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) found COVID-19’s impact on the Caribbean’s travel industry results in losses of around $33.9 billion. According to the WTTC’s annual Economic Impact Report (EIR), travel and tourism’s contribution to the Caribbean’s gross domestic product fell from $58.4 billion (14.1 percent) in 2019 to $24.5 billion (6.4 percent) in 2020.

