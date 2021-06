Season 5 of The Masked Singer came to an end recently. During the course of the season, there were many shots of the audience. But, was there actually an audience on the set of the Fox competition? Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Masked Singer implemented a number of changes in order to keep everyone involved safe. One of those changes tied back to the audience, which was not present for the shows despite the fact that it appeared as such, per The Sun.