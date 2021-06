Pooja Bedi has exhibited a liberal view of life and relationships time and again – be it in her choices or in the advice she often gives in her column. Unlike many, she has been open about her relationships. She has fallen in love before and honestly, and I believe it is her fierce personality that makes her so radiant. Pooja Bedi oozes confidence and is unhesitant to make her own choices. Knowing when to walk away from a relationship is a skill that requires confidence and self-love after all. But a breakup doesn’t mean things have to go sour and the way her equation has transformed with ex-husband Farhan Furniturewalla is inspirational.