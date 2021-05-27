7 Affordable Weekend Getaways for Parents

With wedding season '21 underway, it's only a matter of time before the planning begins — where to travel for your honeymoon, that is. No matter which wedding trend you've incorporated into your big day, the idea of forgoing a full-length trip for a "mini-moon" can have some major perks. Plus, a long weekend away can be more affordable and easier to plan, and it's a great chance to splurge on a place that's a bit more luxurious than usual. And best of all, if it's one of these destinations, there might even be so many things to do on-site, you never have to leave!