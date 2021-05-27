Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

7 Affordable Weekend Getaways for Parents

By Hiranmayi Srinivasan
Parents Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamily vacations are great, but once in a while, parents need some R&R too—alone. With juggling work and Zoom school for the past year, parents are definitely in need of a break. A 2020 survey by the American Enterprise Institute found that more than half of the parents surveyed reported that they were anxious or exhausted because of COVID. While you might have a family-friendly vacation planned this summer, you deserve some time to yourself to rest and rejuvenate, even if it's just for a weekend.

www.parents.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Birmingham City#Preservation Hall#Vacation Home#Family Vacations#Time Travel#Fun Home#Covid#Steelstacks#Bethlehem Steel#Musikfest#Usa Today#Hotel Bethlehem#Townley House#El Vado Motel#El Portal#New Mexican#Lehigh Valley#Co Situated#Affordable Flights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Society
News Break
Travel
News Break
Relationships
Related
LifestyleThrillist

You Could Own a Home in This Italian Beach Town for Just $35

A couple is raffling off their $240,000 townhome and proceeds go to charity. People everywhere are planning summer getaways after more than a year of more or less staying home. You could go to Florida or Mexico. Or you could try your luck at winning a fully renovated townhouse in a picturesque southern Italian beach town and go on a permanent vacation. That may sound expensive and impossible, but thanks to a British couple, it looks like it's more attainable than ever before.
TravelHenry County Daily Herald

North America is home to many beautiful beaches

The warm breezes and crashing surf draw millions of beach-goers to coastal locales each year, making a day at the shore one of the most popular summer pastimes. It’s easy to forget your concerns while basking in the glow of the sun and counting the seagulls coasting over the horizon.
Public Healthtravelweekly.com

Tiny-cabin provider Getaway builds on pandemic popularity

With drive-to domestic travel reigning supreme amid the pandemic, Getaway, a hospitality brand specializing in "tiny cabin" accommodations in off-the-beaten-path destinations, has not only survived the Covid crisis, but thrived. "We went from being historically around 90% occupied to more than 99% occupied through the pandemic, with a higher average...
Lifestyle1037theloon.com

Enter to Win Dream Getaway #54 Here

This is a your once-in-a lifetime opportunity to go on the vacation of your dreams (and have us pay for it). Hawaii? Europe? Alaska? Paris? Australia? Exploring the Old West by horseback? Disney World with the family? If you win, you decide. Remember, each of these codes is worth triple...
TravelPosted by
98.7 Jack FM

An Island Getaway Close to the Crossroads

Plan a tropical vacation without taking a plane Crossroads. If you're like me, this year I've been so wrapped up in getting through the pandemic I haven't spent much time thinking of new and creative things to do with the kids this summer. Recently I heard about Son's Island and it stopped me in my tracks. An island getaway close to the Crossroads??? Yes, please!
Travelbuffalospree.com

Great Getaways

For short trips that avoid the hassle of flying, superb options are within doable driving distance. Lake Placid, the farthest away of any of the choices here, is under six hours, and the rest range from less to much less. Skip the airport and enjoy the scenery with this selection of fun trips.
LifestyleBrit + Co

22 Destinations for a Romantic Mini-Moon Getaway

With wedding season '21 underway, it's only a matter of time before the planning begins — where to travel for your honeymoon, that is. No matter which wedding trend you've incorporated into your big day, the idea of forgoing a full-length trip for a "mini-moon" can have some major perks. Plus, a long weekend away can be more affordable and easier to plan, and it's a great chance to splurge on a place that's a bit more luxurious than usual. And best of all, if it's one of these destinations, there might even be so many things to do on-site, you never have to leave!
Lifestylevisitclarksvilletn.com

Category: Romantic Getaways

As the summer season kicks off this Memorial Day Weekend, our minds gravitate toward outdoor activities. You know, all those things we want to see and do, plus the places we want to visit before fall rolls back around. Picnics are top-of-mind for many -- including us! Whether you're romancing a…
Boats & WatercraftsJournal & Topics

High-Flying Getaways Await

This year we plan to mark the seasons by getting outdoors and moving around! Whether you choose a bike, skateboard, auto tour, or a motorboat, we have some fresh air and fantastic getaways just ahead. See you there!. World’s Largest Boat Parade. The invitation is out to anyone with a...
LifestyleAPG of Wisconsin

Northland Lodge celebrates 100 years as family-owned resort

In 1921 a Scottish immigrant from Chicago offered $600 to a squatter renting former logging cabins to tourists. One hundred years later on Saturday, May 15, several gathered at that former logging camp the edge of Lost Land Lake in the Town of Spider Lake for the centennial anniversary celebration of Northland Lodge. Julie Fox, northwestern regional tourism specialist with Wisconsin Department of Tourism, presented a commendation plaque from the Office of the Governor and Department of Tourism.
Traveltravelerstoday.com

5 Exotic Destinations for a Perfect Family Vacation

Family vacations are the best way to allow the little ones and senior members of the family to learn, relax, rejoice and grow. However, planning a family vacation isn't easier, as it's much more complex than planning a solo trip. First off, you'll have to account for everyone's preferences while picking out destinations, accommodations, and planning transportation.
Travelmyneworleans.com

Dream Honeymoons: A Trio of Travel Treats

You’re ready, but that further flung country of your honeymoon dreams isn’t quite ready for you. The world is still healing. Adopting a patience is a virtue approach (oh, we know, you have been meritoriously patient already) remains your best bet. But, who says you can’t enjoy a little trip (let’s call it a practice honeymoon) before the big shebang? We’ve got a few smooch-provoking suggestions for your amorous weekend away.
TravelKPVI Newschannel 6

‘So much pent-up demand’ — After lost year, flights to sun and fun, long road trips could mark 2021 vacation season

The man who administers Nebraska’s 76 state parks, recreation areas and other properties hit the road last week, and he liked what he saw. Campers were already settling in at Victoria Springs, several days before the start of Memorial Day weekend. He found similar scenes at his other stops: Smith Falls, Chadron State Park, Fort Robinson, Calamus Reservoir.
WorldTelegraph

The ultimate checklist for your Bank Holiday weekend getaway drive

You have a big weekend ahead. A family reunion at a self-catering somewhere, perhaps. Or a romantic retreat by the sea. Or maybe you’re cramming into a tent and praying to the sun gods for good weather. After the locked-down start to 2021, and the absurdly shoddy weather we’ve endured...
Lifestylethewestsidegazette.com

More Vouchers On Offer For South Australian Travelers

ADELAIDE, Australia — South Australians fourth round of travel vouchers to help businesses hit by the Covid-19 pandemic will come up for grabs later this week. The ballot for 50,000 vouchers’ Great State Vouchers” will open on May 28, providing AU$100 ($77.6) for accommodation in the Adelaide Central Business District and AU$50 ($38.8) for regional stays.
themanual.com

5 Scenic Boating Destinations to Set Sail for This Summer

For many Americans, boating is an enjoyable summer activity — open water, the wind in your hair, the sun on your face, the feeling of freedom, and new memories. With over 95,000 miles of coastline and thousands of lakes, the United States boasts some of the best boating destinations for mariners seeking their next great adventure. Before embarking on your boat trip, you have to do some research first. For example, you may need special licenses or reservations if you want to fish, camp, or dock your boat.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

9 ‘foodie towns’ in Pennsylvania worth visiting

If you’re hungry for adventure or just looking for an excuse to leave town, Pennsylvania is packed with delicious road trips. We suggest you hit the highway or back roadways for a taste of what’s to love about the state. To assist you, we’ve crafted a list of “foodie towns” - those stops with equal parts fun attractions and a decent offering of restaurants, inns, coffee shops and breweries, among other stops.