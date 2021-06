Every year without fail, I go overboard on spring cleaning. No clothing item is safe, and even though it seems right at the time, invariably my wardrobe feels hollowed out by the end of it. Yet every year, the shopping gods bless me, and Nordstrom's half-yearly sale kicks off once again. Call it fate, call it karma—either way, I can’t help it that one of the best shopping sales of the year just happens to fall around the same time I decide to have a major closet clean-out. The result? Replenishing my wardrobe just in time for summer, and for half the cost.