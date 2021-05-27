Biden to meet Republicans about their new infrastructure pitch
President Joe Biden said he will meet next week with the group of Senate Republicans seeking a deal on comprehensive infrastructure legislation. Biden told reporters he spoke briefly with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, the West Virginia Republican who is leading the group of six Republicans after the group on Thursday unveiled a $928 billion counteroffer to Biden’s most recent offer to cut $550 billion from his $2.25 trillion plan.www.rollcall.com