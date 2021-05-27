Biden to meet Republicans about their new infrastructure pitch

The White House says President Joe Biden and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) had a constructive meeting Wednesday on infrastructure, but the two sides remain far apart, especially when it comes to how to pay for it. Mick Mulvaney, founder of Exegis Capital and former White House chief of staff under President Donald Trump, and Heidi Heitkamp, former U.S. senator of North Dakota and founding board member of The One Country Project, joined "Squawk Box" on Thursday to discuss.