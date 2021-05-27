Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Biden to meet Republicans about their new infrastructure pitch

By Jessica Wehrman
Roll Call Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden said he will meet next week with the group of Senate Republicans seeking a deal on comprehensive infrastructure legislation. Biden told reporters he spoke briefly with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, the West Virginia Republican who is leading the group of six Republicans after the group on Thursday unveiled a $928 billion counteroffer to Biden’s most recent offer to cut $550 billion from his $2.25 trillion plan.

www.rollcall.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Mississippi State
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
John Barrasso
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Tim Kaine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republicans#Senate Gop#Democrats#The White House#Covid#Americans#Congress#Senate Finance Committee#Pl#Money Biden#President Joe Biden#Federal Infrastructure#Ranking Republican#Gop Offer#Increase Funding#Sen Tim Kaine#White House Officials#Public Transit Spending#Sen John Barrasso#Policies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Presidential Electionbusinessjournaldaily.com

House Dems Unveil $547B Infrastructure Bill Amid Biden Talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats released a plan Friday for spending $547 billion over the next five years on road, mass transit and rail projects, a blueprint for what they want parts of President Joe Biden’s broader infrastructure proposal to look like. The proposal from Rep. Peter DeFazio, the Democratic...
Congress & CourtsEnid News and Eagle

Cole critical of Biden budget proposal, Hern and Republicans counter

After the current administration released its $6 trillion FY2022 budget proposal last week, Congressman Tom Cole criticized the proposal, calling it “misguided” and “unnecessary.”. Last week President Joe Biden introduced his proposed budget, which taps out at $6 trillion. The budget includes safety net programs for the poor and middle...
POTUSMSNBC

Why the GOP rejected Biden's latest infrastructure concession

When President Joe Biden originally unveiled his ambitious infrastructure package, called the American Jobs Plan, it came with a hefty price tag: roughly $2.25 trillion. Polls showed fairly broad public support for the proposal, but Republicans nevertheless rejected it out of hand. And so, the president, eager to reach some...
Congress & CourtsThe Hill

The Hill's 12:30 Report: Senate rules change Biden's calculus

I’m picturing a mysterious deep narrator voice from above — ‘You may do it once more. That is all.’:. ^ Too bad this isn’t an audio newsletter because I have a ~great~ voice for this headline. Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “The Senate parliamentarian’s ruling allowing Democrats to sidestep a...
Presidential Election939theeagle.com

Biden, GOP Senator talk as time drags on infrastructure deal

(AP) President Joe Biden met for nearly an hour Wednesday with the top Republican negotiator on infrastructure, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito. Time is running out to strike a bipartisan deal, but they have agreed to reconnect Friday. The president is proposing $1.7 trillion for roads, bridges and other investments. The Republicans countered last week with $928 billion, and Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell said tapping unspent COVID-19 aid is “key” to reaching a deal. Biden has already sized up that offer as unworkable.
Congress & Courtsmycentraloregon.com

Biden, Capito to continue bipartisan infrastructure talks Friday

(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden will reconnect with Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito on Friday to further discuss a possible bipartisan compromise on an infrastructure bill. The two met in the Oval Office for just over an hour Wednesday afternoon to talk about the $928 billion GOP infrastructure proposal unveiled...
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: The problem with Manchin/Sinema and voting rights

BREAKING — “FBI investigating Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in connection with his political fundraising,” by WaPo’s Matt Zapotosky and Jacob Bogage. NEW INFRASTRUCTURE DETAILS — “Biden offers major change to tax proposal in effort to secure infrastructure deal with Republicans,” by WaPo’s Seung Min Kim and Tony Romm: “[President JOE] BIDEN’S new offer amounted to a major concession after Republicans said his earlier proposal to lift the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent — a move that would unwind the tax cuts the GOP adopted in 2017 — amounted to a nonstarter.
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Tapper and Wallace take opposing tacks on GOP election deniers

Happy Friday, Playbookers. If you thought President JOE BIDEN’S offer to keep the corporate tax rate at 21% might yield a breakthrough on infrastructure … not so much. Biden told Sen. SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO (R-W.Va.) this week he’d be open to imposing a 15% minimum tax instead. But ahead of another Biden-Capito meeting today (this one not in person), plenty of reporting suggests the GOP is bearish on this alternative.
Congress & CourtsCNBC

Mick Mulvaney and Heidi Heitkamp on whether there's a chance for bipartisan infrastructure deal

The White House says President Joe Biden and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) had a constructive meeting Wednesday on infrastructure, but the two sides remain far apart, especially when it comes to how to pay for it. Mick Mulvaney, founder of Exegis Capital and former White House chief of staff under President Donald Trump, and Heidi Heitkamp, former U.S. senator of North Dakota and founding board member of The One Country Project, joined "Squawk Box" on Thursday to discuss.
Congress & CourtsCNN

Manchin offers little comfort to frustrated Democrats

(CNN) — The riddle of Joe Manchin is going to drive his fellow Democrats to distraction. The senator from West Virginia, who sits at the fulcrum of Washington's balance of power, signaled in a new CNN exclusive interview that he's nowhere near ready -- yet -- to loosen a grip that is stalling President Joe Biden's ambitious agenda.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Parliamentarian changes Senate calculus for Biden agenda

The Senate parliamentarian’s ruling allowing Democrats to sidestep a GOP filibuster only one more time in 2021 is forcing Democratic lawmakers to rethink how they can advance President Biden ’s agenda. Democratic aides now say the $2.3 trillion infrastructure package will have to be even bigger since they have just...