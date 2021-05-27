‘Friends: The Reunion’: Ranking All of the Celebrity Guest Appearances

HBO Max has unveiled the official trailer for the Friends reunion special, giving us our first look at what this highly anticipated one-off will actually look like. The entire cast of the iconic NBC sitcom — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry — reunited on the rebuilt set of the show for the reunion special, but as this trailer reveals this isn't just a long Q&A. The cast recreates the trivia from the iconic episode in which Monica and Rachel lose their apartment to Chandler and Joey, as the performers are now forced to answer trivia questions about the show.