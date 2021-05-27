RotoUnderworld Junior Writer Draft Recap No. 1 – 2021 Dynasty SuperFlex Startup
Joining a Dynasty SuperFlex Startup draft can be overwhelming, especially this offseason. In years past, obtaining quarterbacks has been much easier than it is now. John Hogue even gave the phenomenon of quarterbacks being undervalued in Dynasty SuperFlex startup drafts a name. Hogue dubbed it “The SuperFlex Theorem,” stating that quarterbacks gained approximately two rounds of ADP value immediately after the startup draft ended. In other words, quarterbacks were about the same value as players from other positions with ADPs two rounds earlier. Unfortunately, this Dynasty SuperFlex Startup cheat code seems to be gone this season.www.playerprofiler.com