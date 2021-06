The more companies that call their workers back to the office, the more obvious it becomes that the American workplace will never be the same. Two giants in their respective industries, Apple and Deutsche Bank, announced plans for post-Labor Day returns to in-person work this week, The Verge and Financial Times report. Neither is a full return: Deutsche Bank's directive applies only to its 1,500 U.S. investment bankers, while Apple will only require most employees to be in the office three days per week. Apple employees will also be permitted two weeks of fully remote work per year.