State Launches Public-Private Partnership To Host Vaccination Clinic At Chicago’s Union Station Ahead Of Memorial Weekend Travel
Five additional vaccination clinics scheduled in Downstate Illinois. Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, the State of Illinois is launching public-private partnerships to make vaccination clinics readily available for travelers. With the help of Amtrak, Walmart, TravelCenters of America, Wally’s, and HyVee, the state will host vaccination clinics at Union Station and at travel centers in Mt. Vernon, Troy, Effingham, Bloomington, and Pontiac.www.effinghamradio.com