13 women learn cosmetology and English in new ACC program
Alamance Community College has graduated 13 women in a new pathway that simultaneously teaches the full Cosmetology curriculum and English as a second language. The Academic and Career Readiness division, in conjunction with the Cosmetology department, held its first graduation on May 22 for the Integrated English Literacy and Civics Education (IELCE) cohort. The ceremony was held at the City Gate Dream Center in east Burlington and observed CDC safety guidelines.www.mebaneenterprise.com