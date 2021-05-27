The next phase of the U.S. pandemic? Pockets of localized outbreaks.

We did it. Marin has moved into the least-restrictive yellow tier and the state is poised to have us rip off our masks in most situations come June 15. It all feels good. Well, goodish. I don’t know about you, but the last year and a half has ripped the rug out from me emotionally, flipped me into the air and is not letting me down easy. Like many people, I feel burned out if not quite languishing.