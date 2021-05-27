Cancel
The next phase of the U.S. pandemic? Pockets of localized outbreaks.

By Lois Parshley
nationalgeographic.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA sudden surge in Fairbanks, Alaska, offers a cautionary tale for places that lift restrictions while local vaccination rates remain low. People in Fairbanks, Alaska’s second-largest city, have embraced a return to normalcy. Alaska made national headlines in March as the first state to make vaccines available to any adult, and as the snow melted into a long-awaited spring, restaurants were packed, church pews were full, and schools reopened for in-person classes.

