The Blackhawks will officially know where they’ll be slotted in the 2021 NHL Draft by the end of the night. Even though the Chicago Blackhawks are set to play in the NHL’s “play-in” tournament later this summer, they could still get themselves a pretty nice consolation prize even if they don’t advance to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. During Friday night’s NHL Draft Lottery, the first overall pick in the draft was awarded to one of the eight “placeholder” teams,...