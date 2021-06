Ten Justin-Siena baseball players combined for 18 hits as the Braves defeated visiting American Canyon on Wednesday, 11-6, in Vine Valley Athletic League action. It was close in the early going. After the Braves went up 3-0 in the bottom of the first inning, buoyed by a double from starting pitcher Keith Binz (2 for 4, 2 doubles, RBI, 2 runs) and stand-up triple by Noah Young (3 for 4, double, 2 RBIs, 4 runs, stolen base), American Canyon (0-6, 0-5 VVAL) tied it with 2 runs in the second and 1 in the top of the third.