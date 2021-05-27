Cancel
What Your Baby’s Poop May Be Telling You About Milk Allergies

By Nicole Harris
Parents Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew parents soon learn that baby poop comes in all shapes, textures, and colors. Breastfed babies usually have seedy mustard-colored poop, while formula-fed infants have firmer yellow or brown poop. And while a temporary change in color or texture usually isn't anything to worry about, irregular bowel movements can sometimes indicate a food intolerance.

