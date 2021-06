It’s been since May 9 that we’ve had what I’d consider meaningful rainfall in Huntsville, but that looks to change this week. It could change as early as tomorrow for some across the Tennessee Valley. Showers and storms move in Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday evening from Northeast Mississippi and Southwest Tennessee, but as those showers and storms move east through the evening they run out of steam. If you’re east of Huntsville, your odds of seeing rain are much lower than those to the West.