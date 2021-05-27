Biden administration undermines climate promises by defending Trump era approval of massive Willow project in court

(Photo: Paxson Woelber, CC BY-SA 3.0 [creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0], via Wikimedia Commons) "The Biden administration had a chance to stand with Indigenous communities in how it responded to our lawsuit, and to stop a project that will further harm our people and our climate, but they chose not to take that opportunity," says Siqiñiq Maupin, director of Sovereign Iñupiat for a Living Arctic. "This is especially disappointing coming from a president who promised to do better, but we're not backing down and we will see them in court. We hope the administration changes course to stand with us and our health and right to be heard, because our lives and our children's lives depend on it."