12 found guilty in Mount Vernon Municipal Court

Charles M. Shannon, 44, of Mount Vernon, was indicted for failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, a felony of the third degree. Shannon allegedly fled from KSCO deputies and officers from MVPD and Fredericktown PD on the night of May 11, when KCSO attempted to stop his vehicle near Fredericktown. At the time, Shannon was wanted for a parole violation. The pursuit included speeds in excess of 110 miles per hour, much of which was on roads posted at 55 mph. In addition to multiple traffic infractions, the pursuit resulted in the death of a dog which was struck in the roadway by pursuing police units. Shannon was arrested the following day by a KCSO deputy, and an MVPD officer who deployed a K9. Shannon was allegedly found in a tree where he climbed to avoid the MVPD K9.