Mount Vernon, OH

12 found guilty in Mount Vernon Municipal Court

Knox Pages
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNT VERNON – Judge John Thatcher found three guilty after arraignments and hearings were held at the Mount Municipal Court on May 24. Sara Smith, 40 of Mount Vernon, was found guilty of Operating a Vehicle with Fictitious Plates. The Court sentenced her to serve time in jail, with credit for time served.

Mount Vernon, OHthemountvernongrapevine.com

Fourteen Indicted by Grand Jury

Charles M. Shannon, 44, of Mount Vernon, was indicted for failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, a felony of the third degree. Shannon allegedly fled from KSCO deputies and officers from MVPD and Fredericktown PD on the night of May 11, when KCSO attempted to stop his vehicle near Fredericktown. At the time, Shannon was wanted for a parole violation. The pursuit included speeds in excess of 110 miles per hour, much of which was on roads posted at 55 mph. In addition to multiple traffic infractions, the pursuit resulted in the death of a dog which was struck in the roadway by pursuing police units. Shannon was arrested the following day by a KCSO deputy, and an MVPD officer who deployed a K9. Shannon was allegedly found in a tree where he climbed to avoid the MVPD K9.
Mount Vernon, OHKnox Pages

Offenses in municipal court include failure to game check a turkey

MOUNT VERNON – Judge John Thatcher found four guilty after hearings were held at the Mount Municipal Court on May 10, 2021. Allison Spaulding, 45 of Mount Vernon, was found guilty of Disorderly Conduct with Persisting Behavior. The Court sentenced her to pay a $200 fine, serve 30 days in jail, with all time suspended, and placed her on two years of probation with the following condition: complete a drug and alcohol assessment as soon as is practicable.
Fredericktown, OHKnox Pages

Captured: How Knox County authorities handled a 23-hour, 56-minute manhunt that included a high-speed car chase

FREDERICKTOWN – Kathy Hathaway was at the kitchen table Tuesday evening, talking with a couple of longtime friends, when the sirens began. It was a calm spring night – the sun dipping below the horizon, the dew settling on the grass – until it wasn't. First came the maroon car, tearing down Montgomery Road in Fredericktown and taking a sharp left. Then came the caravan of law enforcement vehicles right behind it – lights flashing, horns honking, sirens blaring.
Guernsey County, OHWHIZ

Null Sentenced in Common Pleas Court

A Mount Vernon woman was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison in connection to the shooting death of 32-year-old Alexander Anderson. Judge Daniel Padden handed down the sentence in Guernsey County Common Pleas Court. Last month a jury found Katelan Null guilty of three charges including complicity to murder, complicity to involuntary manslaughter and complicity to felonious assault.
Ohio StateKnox Pages

Lane closures to begin May 18 on Ohio 13

MOUNT VERNON Current and upcoming road closures and restrictions for Knox County are listed below. Click on each route to see the location at OHGO.com. State Route 13 road widening and related work - This project includes roadway widening and other upgrades on SR 13 between James Street and Franklin Street. Estimated project completion is November 30, 2021.
Knox County, OHMount Vernon News

Grand Jury issues 11 indictments

MOUNT VERNON – The Knox County Grand Jury issued 11 indictments on May 5. Scott E. Vance, 35, of Gambier, was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the second degree, with a firearm specification. Vance was also indicted for having weapons while under disability, a felony of the third degree, with a forfeiture specification. During a traffic stop with MVPD Ptl. Tyler Berger and Det. Jessica Butler, they conducted a probable cause to search the vehicle. Vance was allegedly in possession of approximately an ounce of methamphetamine and a firearm.
Mount Vernon, OHMount Vernon News

Mayor suspends Mount Vernon Safety-Service director for poor judgment

MOUNT VERNON – Mount Vernon Mayor Matt Starr and Law Director Rob Broeren on Wednesday issued Safety-Service Director Rick Dzik a two-week suspension without pay “for poor judgment,” Starr said. Dzik changed the voting order by City Council members Monday night when two controversial issues were up for final votes....
Mount Vernon, OHMount Vernon News

Letter to the Editor, 05.15.21

MOUNT VERNON – May is Mental Health Month. By urging my public officials to prioritize suicide prevention, mental health and crisis care, I am hoping to influence collective change to support #MentalHealth4All. Right now, individuals in crisis are able to call 1-800-273-8255 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The...
Mount Vernon, OHMount Vernon News

Mount Vernon Police Department to hire community advocate

MOUNT VERNON – Mount Vernon City Council approved the hiring of a community advocate for the Police Department on Monday. The measure passed by a vote of 4-3, the council’s second close decision of the evening. Councilmembers Mike Hillier, Julia Warga, Tanner Salyers and Janis Seavolt voted for the community...
Mount Vernon, OHKnox Pages

Split vote favors creating community advocate position for MVPD

MOUNT VERNON — In a split decision, Mount Vernon City Council agreed on Monday to create the position of community advocate within the Mount Vernon Police Department. In the 4-3 vote on the third reading, council members Samantha Scoles, Tammy Woods, and John Francis voted no. Councilwoman Janis Seavolt said...
Knox County, OHMount Vernon News

Lucy Knox DAR chapter celebrates silver anniversary

MOUNT VERNON – The Lucy Knox Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated the 25th anniversary of the organization of the chapter on May 1, 2021, with State Regent Kathleen Gobin Dixon as a special guest. On May 11, 1996, twenty ladies came together at the Russell Cooper house in...
Mount Vernon, OHMount Vernon News

Historical marker dedicated to Mount Vernon native who blazed trails for African American women

MOUNT VERNON – Dr. Ellamae Simmons, a Mount Vernon native who helped advance African American women in medicine, received a historical marker Friday in the Public Square. Simmons, who died in 2019, was the first African American woman to specialize in asthma, allergy and immunology in the United States, according to information from Kaiser Permanente, the health system where she worked for 25 years.
Knox County, OHthemountvernongrapevine.com

Vaccines Offered on Wednesday at Mount Vernon Energy Field House

Knox Public Health (KPH) will offer the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine during a clinic on Wednesday (5/12) from 9-11:30 a.m. at the Mount Vernon Energy Field House. Johnson & Johnson is a single-dose vaccine. Wednesday’s clinic will also offer second doses of the Pfizer vaccine for those who received their first vaccine at the Field House on April 21. An appointment is not needed to receive either vaccine.
Mount Vernon, OHKnox Pages

GALLERY: Dr. Ellamae Simmons Historical Marker Dedication

City officials, historians, and community members joined family members at the dedication of a historical marker honoring Dr. Ellamae Simmons. Held May 7, 2021, on Public Square in Mount Vernon, the ceremony noted the accomplishments and legacy of Simmons, a Mount Vernon native.