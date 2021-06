"Crochet rugs are amazingly fun and a great way to freshen up any corner or space of your home. They are not only fantastic for any home decor, but they also pretty quick and easy to make. They can also be a great way to use up some of your stashed yarn. Today am sharing the pattern for Round Crochet Flower Floor Rug. I have made this Rug with Bulky yarn. For this tutorial I used a 10mm Crochet hook and for the Video Tutorial I used a 6mm Crochet hook. The larger the size of the hook , the larger the size of the Rug you will get. This Rug is customizable to any size of your choice. Materials Used:- Bulky Yarn 10mm Crochet Hook"