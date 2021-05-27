Washington State Adopts New Payroll Tax for Long-Term Care Trust Program

The State of Washington formed the first state-run long-term care (LTC) services and support trust program in the U.S. Washington State Governor Jay Inslee inked SB 1323 (Long-Term Care Trust Act), which amends RCW 50B.04 to provide that, beginning January 1, 2022, Washington employers must withhold a new 0.58% payroll tax from all employee wages. There is no cap on the amount. Payments are due quarterly to Washington state. In general, all Washington employees must pay the new tax. Money will be deducted from employee’s paychecks. For example, a household with income of US$ 100,000 will pay about US$ 580 per year.