Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Washington State Adopts New Payroll Tax for Long-Term Care Trust Program

swfinstitute.org
 8 days ago

The State of Washington formed the first state-run long-term care (LTC) services and support trust program in the U.S. Washington State Governor Jay Inslee inked SB 1323 (Long-Term Care Trust Act), which amends RCW 50B.04 to provide that, beginning January 1, 2022, Washington employers must withhold a new 0.58% payroll tax from all employee wages. There is no cap on the amount. Payments are due quarterly to Washington state. In general, all Washington employees must pay the new tax. Money will be deducted from employee’s paychecks. For example, a household with income of US$ 100,000 will pay about US$ 580 per year.

www.swfinstitute.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Payroll Tax#Long Term Care#State Benefits#Employee Benefits#State Money#Household Income#Long Term Care Trust Act#Rcw 50b 04#Esd#Ltc#U S Washington State#Washington Employers#Payments#Sufficient Ltc Insurance#Covered Employees#Governor#November
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Income Tax
Related
Washington Statesouthsoundbiz.com

Study: Washington Ranks Second Best State for Nurses

Washington state is the second-best state for nurses, according to a recent survey by personal finance website WalletHub. In light of the current pandemic crisis and the industry’s projections for the future, WalletHub took stock of the nursing industry to help registered nurses — particularly new graduates — pick a successful place to live and work. It did so by comparing the 50 states across 22 key metrics that collectively speak to nursing job opportunities in each market.
Washington Stateknkx.org

Inslee signing HEAL Act to ensure environmental justice in WA

Environmental justice will be center stage Monday morning in Seattle’s Duwamish River Valley. That's where Gov. Jay Inslee is signing the so-called “HEAL Act.”. The acronym promises Healthy Environment for All. It comes in the wake of the creation of a statewide environmental disparities map that shows disproportionate pollution levels – hardest hit are low-income areas where people of color tend to live.
Washington StatePosted by
Nature in the News

Washington becomes first state to make plastic service ware optional and only available upon request

(Jack Taylor/Getty Images) (SEATTLE) In a slew of legislation passed on Monday, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill into law that makes the state the first in the country to no longer immediately include plastic service ware — instead, utensils, straws, beverage cup lids and condiment packages will now be available only upon request statewide.
Washington StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Nigerian citizen charged with defrauding Washington State Employment Security Department of over $350,000

Seattle – A Nigerian citizen was arrested Friday evening at JFK Airport in New York on a criminal complaint charging him with wire fraud for his scheme to steal over $350,000 in unemployment benefits from the Washington State Employment Security Department, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman. Abidemi Rufai, aka Sandy Tang, 42, of Lekki, Nigeria, made his initial appearance Saturday, May 15, 2021, in New York. He is scheduled for a detention hearing Wednesday.
Washington StateKUOW

Pandemic blog: Updates for Washington state

This post includes updates about Covid-19 in the Seattle area and Washington state. CovidWa.com: Not an official vaccine finder from the state, but the product of a former Microsoft developer who created a website to more easily find open vaccination appointments. As of Thursday, May 13, the Washington State Department...
Washington StateHerald-Times

Braun: Washington shouldn't reform local police depts.

Over the past year I have spent many hours listening to law enforcement officers and police groups, and as discussions of policing reform continue to dominate the news and threaten to upend the policing profession and the protections afforded to those who wear the badge, two things are very clear to me: No one does a more difficult job than our nation’s law enforcement, and the federal government is not where these discussions should be taking place.
Washington Stateyaktrinews.com

Washington Sen. Patty Murray announces her re-election campaign

SEATTLE, Wash. — Democratic Senator Patty Murray is once again running for re-election, kicking off her 2022 campaign with an announcement on Monday morning. She faces competition from two Washington state Democrats, two independents and Pasco Republican Tiffany Smiley. Sen. Patty Murray was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1992...
Washington Statebartlesvilleradio.com

Wash. Co. Commissioners Approve of Donation, More

A resolution regarding a donation from the Cherokee Nation to the Washington County Emergency Operations Center in the amount of $3,500 was approved by the Washington County Commissioners on Monday morning. From there, the Commissioners approved a resolution to dispose of a power pruner tree saw. That item, which was...
Washington StateMiddletown Press

Nigerian arrested in Washington unemployment fraud case

SEATTLE (AP) — A Nigerian man suspected in Washington state’s $650 million unemployment fraud was arrested Friday at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport by federal agents as he allegedly attempted to leave the country. Abidemi Rufai of Lekki, Nigeria appeared in federal court Saturday on charges that he...
Washington Statepenbaypilot.com

Senate fellowship program for wounded American veterans finds support in Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Angus King (I-Maine), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, is cosponsoring bipartisan legislation to establish a first-of-its-kind Senate fellowship program for wounded American veterans. The program, called the McCain-Mansfield Fellowship, would give each Senate office the opportunity to hire a qualified veteran for a two-year fellowship. The positions could be in a senator’s state or Washington, D.C., office.