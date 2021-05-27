Peugeot e-2008 GT Line – long-term review - Report No:3
Peugeot has made some of my favourite cars – the 205, 504 and 604, to name but three – and right now is demonstrating more bravery than most other mainstream car makers. That includes rethinking the interior as an entire concept, and even reinventing the wheel. It’s a policy that could easily alienate the average Joe without adding a great deal to the experience, but I love the configurable data screen ahead of the driver. The rest of the interior ergonomics are disharmonious, though.www.topgear.com