PokerNews Podcast: Getting Candid w/ "Poker Sasha" Liu
On the latest special episode of the PokerNews Podcast, Sarah Herring, Jeff Platt, and Chad Holloway talk about some poker players who are expecting babies, Simon Mattsson winning the WPT Online Series High Roller, and recap winners from MISCOOP, NJSCOOP, WSOPC Caesars Atlantic City Online Series. They also break down the Chad Power burglary saga and remember poker legend Tommy Hufnagle, who recently passed away. As for this week's guest, Sarah sits down with Sasha Liu, AKA "Poker Sasha," who talks about her start in poker, working in the casino industry, becoming a pot-limit Omaha player, signing on as a GGPoker Ambassador, and what her life is like now living in Germany. Big thanks to the special sponsor this week in Elite Chip Care. Time Stamps *Time|Topic* 00:24 | Welcome to the show 00:35 | Teasing guest Poker Sasha 01:17 | Chad's Mexican wedding shenanigans 04:20 | Sneaking a bottle out of the Vegas club 09:30 | Simon Mattsson wins WPT Online Series High Roller 11:27 | Kristy Arnett expecting a baby! 15:00 | Michael Addamo wins pair of partypoker WPT Online Series title 15:54 | Bruno Volkmann wins GGPoker Super Million$... Again! 16:54 | Sponsor: GGPoker 18:50 | Guest "Poker Sasha" Liu joins the show 19:50 | Clapping back at the haters 20:30 | Poker Sasha's poker origin story 23:33 | Becoming a poker dealer 26:11 | Dealing her first bad beat jackpot 29:58 | Being one of the best 33:20 | Leaving solid casino career to pursue poker 38:00 | Becoming a notorious PLO player 42:40 | Getting signed by GGPoker 47:00 | Living in Germany 56:30 | MISCOOP & NJSCOOP series wrap up 58:16 | Winners from the WSOPC Caesars Atlantic City Online Series 1:00:00 | Chad predicts five bracelets for the New Jersey contingent 1:02:43 | Sponsor: Elite Chip Care 1:03:28 | Arrest made in Chad Power burglary case 1:06:38 | Chad's hidden bottle of whiskey 1:07:33 | Remembering poker legend Tommy Hufnagle.