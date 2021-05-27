newsbreak-logo
Graduation Events for SRJC This Weekend

ksro.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGraduation events for Santa Rosa Junior College will be held virtually this weekend. Tomorrow at 5 PM, students who attained their Career Education certificates will have a livestream virtual “Celebrate CE” video. On Saturday at 9 AM, a livestream a virtual graduation video will air for graduates who have completed one or more associate degrees. Also on Saturday, graduates will be invited to pick up their diploma in a drive thru event from 1 PM to 4 PM at the Emeritus parking lot on the Santa Rosa campus. In 2020-21, more than 1,700 students earned Career Education certificates in 100 programs, and over 1,700 graduates are being awarded nearly 2,300 degrees. Both events will be livestreamed at Live.SantaRosa.edu.

