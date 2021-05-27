Cancel
Mendocino, CA

Mendocino Sheriff Identifies Suspect Sought in Burglaries and Shooting at a Deputy

ksro.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials have identified a suspect in a series of burglaries and the attempted murder of a Mendocino deputy. Officials have identified William Evers as the suspect, and they released a photo of him yesterday. He is connected to burglaries across Elk and Albion earlier this month, and he is also accused of firing at deputies as they were pursuing him after one of the alleged burglaries. Officials said that a large-scale search last week across the remote area of Elk yielded unsuccessful results.

www.ksro.com
Elk, CA
Mendocino, CA
California Crime & Safety
#Shooting#Crime#Attempted Murder#Albion#Suspect#Deputy#Firing
