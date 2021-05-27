Mendocino Sheriff Identifies Suspect Sought in Burglaries and Shooting at a Deputy

On May 13, 2021, at approximately 0255 hours, Michael Lee Confer, was driving a 1997 Pontiac Grand Prix, northbound on US-101, south of Main Street, on the elevated Willits Bypass, at an unknown rate of speed. A male, was riding a 2007 BMW motorcycle, southbound on US-101, approaching the Pontiac, at approximately 55 mph. For reasons still under investigation, Confer allowed his Pontiac to travel over the double yellow painted lines, which separated the northbound and southbound lanes, directly into the path of the motorcycle. A head on collision occurred subsequently ejecting the male rider and his motorcycle over the side of the elevated bypass, where they came to rest below. The force of impact caused Confer’s Pontaic to ignite and catch fire. US-101 was closed for approximately 2 hours for emergency services and scene investigation.