Just after I'd done my last year's Memorial Day column (Memorial Day: Remember America's Dead—Including BOTH Sides In Civil War) an ex-convict and drug addict named George Floyd was arrested for passing a counterfeit bill. As the 6" 4' Floyd was restrained by the 5' 9" Derek Chauvin with a knee on his neck (a standard technique) Floyd, who may have swallowed his stash of the illegal drugs he was addicted to, started complaining that he couldn't breathe.