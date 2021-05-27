Cancel
POTUS

U.S. Inflation Fears Grip Investors, Biden to Announce $6 Trillion Budget

 8 days ago

U.S. President Joe Biden is prepping to show a massive spending proposal, which includes US$ 6 trillion in government funding for the next fiscal year. This amount would bring federal spending up to levels not seen since World War II and send inflation even higher. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pleaded with congressional leader to step up spending, saying that the U.S. government is operating on a budget that is more than a decade behind the times. Yellen said that inflation-adjusted spending has remained stagnant for 11 years.

Economytribuneledgernews.com

Biden OK with $300 unemployment supplement expiring

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is comfortable with a $300 per week federal unemployment benefit lapsing on Labor Day as scheduled. Biden, delivering remarks on the May jobs report from Delaware Friday, said the temporary boost in unemployment benefits has “helped people who lost their jobs through no fault of their own, and who still may be in the process of getting vaccinated.”
U.S. Politicsdailymagazine.news

Biden cites 'historic progress' despite modest jobs report

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Unemployment is down and wages are up, President Joe Biden said on Friday, as his administration touted a jobs report that left some economists concerned about the state of the American labor market. "This is historic progress," Biden said in a speech. "None of this success is an...
Businesstheintell.com

Teen take: Why Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill puts America on shaky ground

During unprecedented times, the volatility of America’s economic system is often more concerning than the destabilizing event itself. The china-doll fragility of economics makes enacting monetary and fiscal policies extremely risky, since many societal variables play a role in their success. To predict how the economy will respond to such...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Reuters

Biden’s tax overhaul

The president wants corporations and the wealthiest Americans to fund his spending plan. President Joe Biden’s plan to revamp U.S. infrastructure and expand the social safety net would raise federal spending to its highest level in modern history. Democrats want to pay for the $4 trillion package over the next 10 years by hiking taxes on the ultra-wealthy and corporations. Republicans say any tax increase is a “red line” they will not cross. Here is what the plan, which Congress must approve, currently includes:
Politicswcn247.com

Biden tax proposal in focus at Group of 7 ministers' meeting

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Finance ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy democracies have a lot to talk about when they gather in London starting Friday. A major topic will be U.S. President Joe Biden's proposal for a global minimum corporate tax to deter multinationals from shifting their profits to low-tax havens. Ministers at the meeting chaired by Britain's Rishi Sunak and to be attended by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will talk about supporting the post-pandemic economic recovery and work on restoring cooperation among the seven allies after friction during the term of former President Donald Trump.
Presidential ElectionIndiana Gazette

The radical modesty of Biden’s budget

Many reports about the Biden administration’s budget proposal, released Friday, convey the sense that it’s huge. President Joe Biden, scream some of the headlines, wants to spend six trillion dollars next year. (Sorry, can’t help doing my best Dr. Evil imitation.) It takes some digging to learn that the baseline — the amount the administration estimates we’d spend next fiscal year without new policies — is $5.7 trillion.
Presidential ElectionMarietta Daily Journal

Biden floats 15% minimum corporate tax in talks with GOP

President Joe Biden has pitched to Republicans the idea of a 15% minimum tax on U.S. corporations, along with strengthened IRS enforcement efforts, as a way to fund a bipartisan infrastructure package, according to a person familiar with the discussions. The proposal sets aside the Biden administration’s proposal to raise...
Presidential ElectionGreater Milwaukee Today

Analysis: Biden's $6 trillion budget draws pushback

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden’s latest budget proposal fits the model of his other plans with higher taxes and a spike in federal spending. But the new plan has drawn opposition just as his earlier spending proposals have. Biden's proposed budget combines his previously proposed infrastructure and “American Families Plan”...
Presidential Electionmoneyweek.com

What Biden’s blockbuster budget means for inflation

On Friday, US president Joe Biden announced a $6 trillion budget for the year ahead. Inflation has been the biggest threat lurking at the back of investors’ minds in recent months. Biden’s budget is unlikely to reassure them... Spending will rise by higher levels than during World War II. The...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Biden Offers GOP a 15% Corporate Tax Minimum for Their Buy-In to His Infrastructure Deal: WaPo

President Joe Biden on Wednesday suggested a new minimum corporate tax rate of 15 percent in an attempt to get Republicans on board with his proposed $1 trillion infrastructure plan, The Washington Post reported, citing a source familiar with the details of his Wednesday meeting with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, the GOP’s chief infrastructure negotiator. Biden’s offer comes after Republicans shot down an earlier proposal to boost the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent. However, the Post’s source said Biden still believes in raising rates on corporations and wealthy individuals; the White House would like to see increased enforcement on those who have thus far relied on loopholes to reduce their tax burdens to, at times, almost nothing, according to the Post. Of the negotiations, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) tweeted, “If Republicans don’t want to cooperate and help us seriously address the many crises we’re facing today, then, yes, we have to move forward without them to rebuild our crumbling infrastructure and create millions of good-paying, union jobs.”
Presidential Electionschiffgold.com

The Biden Budget: Borrow and Spend to Infinity and Beyond

President Joe Biden released his 2022 budget this week. The $6 trillion spending plan offers a glimpse into Biden’s long-term fiscal strategy – borrow and spend to infinity and beyond. The Biden budget would take the US to its highest sustained spending levels since World War II. And here you...
PharmaceuticalsMedicalXpress

Biden announces new vaccination incentives

In an effort to convince hesitant Americans to get their COVID-19 shots, President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced a host of new vaccination perks from a private-sector initiative. "For all the progress we're making as a country, if you are unvaccinated, you are still at risk of getting seriously ill...
Presidential ElectionInvestmentNews

Advisers blast Biden’s retroactive capital gains proposal

The effective date for the capital gains tax hike would be April 28, 2021, when the American Families plan was introduced, according to the Treasury Department’s Greenbook, a compendium of revenue proposals for fiscal 2022 that was released with the administration's $6 trillion budget proposal in May. The sale of...
Presidential ElectionValueWalk

Biden Proposes $6 Trillion Budget. Will Money Flow Into Gold?

Biden proposes $6 trillion of government spending in the 2022 fiscal year. This continuation of ultra-loose fiscal policy could support gold in the long run. On Friday (May 28), the White House presented the President’s budget for the 2022 fiscal year that starts on October 1, 2021. Biden trumped Trump and proposed $6 trillion, over one trillion more than Trump in his last year’s proposal for $4.8 trillion. Furthermore, POTUS wants to raise government outlays to up to $8.2 trillion by 2031.