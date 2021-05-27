U.S. Inflation Fears Grip Investors, Biden to Announce $6 Trillion Budget
U.S. President Joe Biden is prepping to show a massive spending proposal, which includes US$ 6 trillion in government funding for the next fiscal year. This amount would bring federal spending up to levels not seen since World War II and send inflation even higher. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pleaded with congressional leader to step up spending, saying that the U.S. government is operating on a budget that is more than a decade behind the times. Yellen said that inflation-adjusted spending has remained stagnant for 11 years.www.swfinstitute.org