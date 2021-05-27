Cancel
Soccer

Europe's managerial merry-go-round: Conte and Zidane are available after walking out on Inter Milan and Real Madrid, Pochettino could leave PSG for a sensational Spurs return while Allegri looks poised for Juventus... so who will end up where?

By Daily Mail
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's still one game to go in Europe's club season with the Champions League final on Saturday and yet it already appears that a host of Europe's top managers will be on the move. Antonio Conte and Zinedine Zidane have left their roles at Inter Milan and Real Madrid respectively...

Mauricio Pochettino
Jose Mourinho
Zinedine Zidane
Antonio Conte
Andrea Pirlo
