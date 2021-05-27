Lisa Kudrow Dishes on the Complicated Start to Her Love Story With Husband Michel Stern

In “one of the greatest moments” of her life, Courteney Cox has joined forces with Elton John to serenade Lisa Kudrow.The pair were accompanied by Ed Sheeran and Brandi Carlile for a rendition of John’s 1971 hit “Tiny Dancer”.The video, posted on Instagram, follows on from Cox and Sheeran’s recreation of the famous Monica and Ross dance routine in Friends.Sheeran introduces the new performance with the words: “Lisa Kudrow, this one’s for you.”We then see Cox playing the piano and Sheeran and Carlile on guitar, while the group sing in unison with John. They change the words from “tiny...