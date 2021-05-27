Lisa Kudrow Dishes on the Complicated Start to Her Love Story With Husband Michel Stern
Best known for playing Phoebe Buffay on the now-iconic NBC sitcom Friends, Lisa Kudrow's quirky character is one of the many reasons millions of fans still enjoy watching reruns of the show today. Like the fictional folk-singing massage therapist she once played — who ultimately fell in love with Mike Hannigan (Paul Rudd) — Lisa also fell for her real-life husband, Michel Stern, in the most unexpected way off screen.