Marta Garcia: The 20-year-old W Series talent who is inspiring the next generation
The start of the 2021 W Series is just weeks away now and the drivers are ready to get behind the wheel in Austria when the opener gets underway at the Red Bull Ring. Reigning champion Jamie Chadwick will be the one to beat this year as she vies to win back-to-back series – but the level of talent competing against her poses a huge threat to her title. One driver pushing to close in on the Briton's crown is Spaniard Marta García, who is eager to make her mark on women's motorsport.www.givemesport.com