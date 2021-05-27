Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Marta Garcia: The 20-year-old W Series talent who is inspiring the next generation

By Georgia Goulding
givemesport.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe start of the 2021 W Series is just weeks away now and the drivers are ready to get behind the wheel in Austria when the opener gets underway at the Red Bull Ring. Reigning champion Jamie Chadwick will be the one to beat this year as she vies to win back-to-back series – but the level of talent competing against her poses a huge threat to her title. One driver pushing to close in on the Briton's crown is Spaniard Marta García, who is eager to make her mark on women's motorsport.

www.givemesport.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Chadwick
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Fernando Alonso
Person
Danica Patrick
Person
Beitske Visser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Role Models#Fernando Garcia#Spaniard Marta Garc A#Back To Back Series#Racing#Back To Back Races#Denia#Female Drivers#German Circuit Nosiring#Austria#Mexico#Europe#Anglesey#Wales
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
News Break
World Series
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Sports
Country
Spain
News Break
Motorsports
Country
Hungary
Country
Netherlands
Related
Motorsportsracer.com

Mazepin penalized for impeding Norris

Nikita Mazepin has been handed a symbolic grid penalty and an extra penalty point for impeding Lando Norris during qualifying at the Spanish Grand Prix. The Haas rookie was trying to prepare for a flying lap when he got caught in heavy traffic at the final chicane, and with Norris approaching on a fast lap he opted to accelerate ahead of the McLaren to try and impede him as little as possible. After being summoned to the stewards, Mazepin was handed a grid penalty that doesn’t alter his starting position of 20th, but does come with his second penalty point of the season.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsonline.net

The next generation of GB boxers

Calum French got back in action and Rosie Eccles got revenge as the next generation of GB boxers competed at the Socikas in Lithuania. A promising squad of new British boxers impressed at the Socikas tournament that finished in Lithuania on May 15. GB had five boxers secure gold medals: Kiaran MacDonald at 52kgs, Calum French at 64kgs, Rosie Eccles at 69kgs, Conner Tudsbury at 81kgs and Scottish heavyweight Scott Forrest, all ones to watch for the next Olympic cycle.
Soccernewsatw.com

Euro 2020: Juventus star Aaron Ramsey aims to inspire Wales’ next generation

Midfielder Aaron Ramsey believes reaching a second successive European Championship has set a new benchmark for Wales. After reaching the semi-finals at Euro 2016 – the first time Wales qualified for a major tournament since the 1958 World Cup – they begin their Euro 2020 campaign against Switzerland in Baku on Saturday, 12 June.
Motorsportschatsports.com

Paretta Unites Current Generation, Inspires Next With Women-Led Team

Frustrated. Restless. Stressed. The emotions were palpable on Indy 500 qualifying day. Simona De Silvestro, the lone woman on this year’s entry list, was one of the last drivers to attempt to qualify. She hasn’t competed at Indianapolis Motor Speedway since 2015, and now six years later, the Switzerland native was trying to make IndyCar history as part of the women-led team, Paretta Autosport.
Motorsportsf1tothemax.com

Max won’t play mind games with Hamilton – Horner

Christian Horner says Max Verstappen “will do his talking on the track” rather than engage in verbal jousting with Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time World Champion recently alluded to “mistakes” Red Bull had been making in the early stages of their fight with Mercedes for the 2021 titles. Hamilton’s 3-1 margin...
Motorsportsplanetf1.com

Ocon excited to race at ‘very unusual’ Baku again

He may not have had the best of times there in the past, but Esteban Ocon says he’s looking forward to returning to Baku. The Frenchman has taken part in Formula 1 races at the circuit in Azerbaijan on two occasions and has been caught up in incidents in both of them.
Motorsportsf1tothemax.com

F1 may try to avoid future Monaco-Indy clashes

Formula 1 would be prepared to avoid clashing with the Indy500 in future to enable its drivers to compete without missing the Monaco Grand Prix. Usually, the two races that form part of motorsport’s unofficial Triple Crown, along with the 24 Hours of Le Mans, take place on the same weekend.
Motorsportsnewpaper24.com

Alonso – NEWPAPER24

Fernando Alonso is again in Method 1 after a two-year absence, and it isn’t going fairly as deliberate. For now Esteban Ocon continues to be quicker, however Fernando Alonso continues to be out to win races. He additionally speaks extremely of George Russell. Profitable in F1. On the finish of...
Motorsportsf1i.com

Verstappen leads Ferrari duo in first practice in Baku

Red Bull's Max Verstappen clocked in fastest in first practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the Dutchman edging Ferrari's Charles Leclerc by just 0.043s. Carlos Sainz confirmed the Scuderia's street circuit form as he completed the top three, while Mercedes enjoyed a slow start to its Baku weekend with Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas concluding their morning session P7 and P10 respectively.
MotorsportsThe Independent

Championship leader Max Verstappen fastest in first practice in Azerbaijan

Championship leader Max Verstappen finished fastest in the first practice session for Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The Red Bull driver, who holds a four-point lead over Lewis Hamilton edged out Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc by 0.043 seconds in Baku, with his Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz third. Hamilton finished only seventh after...
Motorsportskfgo.com

Verstappen leads Formula One to Baku

(Reuters) – Max Verstappen will start Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix as Formula One world championship leader for the first time but also with his Red Bull under close technical scrutiny. The race around the streets of Baku is the last before the sport’s governing body brings in new rear-wing flexibility...
Motorsportsspeedcafe.com

Verstappen fastest as Ricciardo finds form

Max Verstappen has topped the opening practice session for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The Red Bull driver was less than half a tenth quicker than Charles Leclerc, while Daniel Ricciardo was fifth fastest. The Australian topped the session midway through the 60-minute hit-out, and ended proceedings 0.2s clear...
Motorsportsspeedsport.com

Perez & Red Bull Top Azerbaijan Practice

BAKU, Azerbaijan – Sergio Perez put Red Bull Racing at the top of the Formula One practice charts on the opening day of Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend at the Baku City Circuit on Friday. Perez led the second practice and was fastest overall with a quick lap of 1:42.115 around...
Mercedes, TXnordot.app

Mercedes with day to forget as Perez leads Red Bull one-two in Baku

Mercedes had a second practice session to forget with both drivers out of the top 10 on Friday, while Sergio Perez led a Red Bull one-two with team-mate Max Verstappen ahead of the Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was far back in 11th, while team-mate...