Marta Garcia: The 20-year-old W Series talent who is inspiring the next generation

Nikita Mazepin has been handed a symbolic grid penalty and an extra penalty point for impeding Lando Norris during qualifying at the Spanish Grand Prix. The Haas rookie was trying to prepare for a flying lap when he got caught in heavy traffic at the final chicane, and with Norris approaching on a fast lap he opted to accelerate ahead of the McLaren to try and impede him as little as possible. After being summoned to the stewards, Mazepin was handed a grid penalty that doesn’t alter his starting position of 20th, but does come with his second penalty point of the season.