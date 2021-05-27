Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

U.S. warns of further action against Ethiopia, Eritrea over Tigray

By Syndicated Content
WNMT AM 650
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – A senior U.S. State Department official on Thursday warned that Ethiopia and Eritrea should anticipate further actions from the United States should those stoking the conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region fail to reverse course. The State Department’s Acting Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of African Affairs Robert...

wnmtradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eritrea#U S State Department#Foreign Relations#Reuters#U S State Department#The State Department#Ethiopian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
WorldUS News and World Report

U.S. Pushes U.N. Security Council to Publicly Address Ethiopia's Tigray

(Reuters) -U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Thursday pushed for the U.N. Security Council to meet publicly on Ethiopia's conflict-torn Tigray region, where hundreds of thousands of people are suffering from famine. "What are we afraid of? What are we trying to hide? The Security Council's failure...
Worldwhbl.com

U.N. expert says Eritrea has ‘effective control’ in parts of Tigray

GENEVA (Reuters) – Eritrea now has “effective control” of parts of Ethiopia’s Tigray region, a U.N. human rights expert said on Tuesday, calling for troops to withdraw and for a prompt investigation into abuses, including the abduction of refugees. Mohamed Abdelsalam Babiker, U.N. special rapporteur on human rights in Eritrea,...
WorldPosted by
AFP

US, EU demand action to end 'nightmare' in Ethiopia's Tigray

The US and EU issued an impassioned plea Thursday for greater international efforts to tackle an emerging famine in Ethiopia's Tigray and end the conflict wracking the region. "Famine may already be happening in certain areas, threatening the lives of hundreds of thousands. It's unconscionable," US ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told a roundtable event, decrying the failure of the UN Security Council to hold a public meeting to end the crisis. The Security Council will discuss the conflict on Tuesday, diplomats said, but the session will be held on an informal basis because of Ethiopian opposition to the council taking up the matter -- a view shared to varying degrees by several members including Russia, China, Vietnam, India and African countries. It will be the UN body's first session on the crisis since April 22. Since then, the ambassador of one council member said, speaking on condition of anonymity, "The situation has not improved, nor has humanitarian access."
POTUSWashington Post

Starvation has become a weapon of war in Ethiopia. U.S. action is urgent.

FOR MONTHS, humanitarian agencies have been warning that famine could spread in the Ethiopian region of Tigray if government forces and allied troops from neighboring Eritrea did not end a brutal campaign to subjugate the area. Now that emergency has arrived. U.N. agencies reported last week that more than 350,000 of Tigray’s 6 million people are living in famine conditions, and 2 million more are at risk. Some 140,000 of those facing starvation are children, according to UNICEF, which says 33,000 are at imminent risk of death.
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2,000 Monthly Payment Petition Hits 2.4 Million Signatures

A petition for monthly stimulus checks surpassed 2.4 million signatures on Thursday, putting it only about 600,000 signatures away from its target goal of 3 million. Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner, started the petition last year when the pandemic forced the closure of businesses across the country. It's had a steady stream of supporters and despite states reopening businesses and lifting restrictions, people continue to sign the petition that urges Congress to take additional action.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Two top travel aides for Harris are leaving their posts: report

Two aides to Vice President Harris who oversee travel have reportedly resigned shortly before she is expected to embark on a round of vaccine-related travel in July with her husband Doug Emhoff . Sources close to the matter told The New York Times that Harris's director of advance Karly Satkowiak...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Top US general rejected Trump suggestions military should 'crack skulls' during protests last year, new book claims

Washington (CNN) — The top US general repeatedly pushed back on then-President Donald Trump's argument that the military should intervene violently in order to quell the civil unrest that erupted around the country last year. Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley often found he was the lone voice of opposition to those demands during heated Oval Office discussions, according to excerpts of a new book, obtained by CNN, from Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender.
AfricaVoice of America

Ethiopia Vote Concludes Amid Fresh Violence in Tigray

Who was responsible for a blast in Ethiopia’s Tigray region that killed over 40 people? Plus, Iran’s human rights record is condemned by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. And a look at Somalia’s first woman Taekwondo Olympian.
Food & Drinksalbuquerqueexpress.com

SCO meeting discussed security, terrorism: MEA

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Issues ranging from terrorism to global as well as regional security were discussed at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet in Dushanbe, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). In a press briefing of MEA, spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated, "Meeting discussed issues of international...
POTUSUS News and World Report

U.S. Trade Nominee Urges 'Robust Monitoring' of Aircraft Subsidy Truce With EU

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States must carry out "robust monitoring" of its five-year truce with the European Union in a 17-year battle over aircraft subsidies, Jayme White, President Joe Biden's nominee to serve as deputy U.S. Trade Representative, said on Thursday. White said in his confirmation hearing before the Senate...
POTUSNPR

The U.S. Will Relocate Thousands of Afghan Citizens Who Worked With U.S. Troops

The United States will relocate thousands of Afghan citizens who worked for the American government before U.S. troops exit the country in the next few months. The plan is to relocate between 20,000 and 100,000 Afghan citizens, a senior White House official tells NPR. The White House is in the process of informing both the U.S. Congress and the Afghan government, the official said.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Environmental groups sue over management of reservoir in Tampa Bay

Environmental groups filed a lawsuit Thursday saying that efforts to clean a reservoir that dumped tens of millions of gallons of potentially hazardous wastewater into Tampa Bay must be overseen by a federal judge to prevent ongoing mismanagement, AP reports. The big picture: More than 215 million gallons of wastewater...
PoliticsU.S. Department of State

U.S. Department of State Raises the Progress Flag in Honor of Pride Month

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Ambassador Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley, and glifaa President Jeff Anderson will deliver remarks at a flag raising ceremony to fly the Progress flag at the Department of State’s Harry S Truman building. The flag-raising ceremony will take place on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 3:30 p.m.