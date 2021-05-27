IAN HERERT: Eric Dier's Euro 2020 axe shows the impact of Tottenham's tragedy in ditching Mauricio Pochettino for Jose Mourinho - and why Spurs must find the right boss this time, for England's sake too
If it all comes down to penalties once again, Gareth Southgate won't be able to look to the same towering source of assurance this summer. Eric Dier brought that three years ago, calmly dispatching that unforgettable spot kick against Colombia at Moscow's Spartak Stadium to put England in the World Cup quarter-final, after Jordan Pickford's brilliant save from Carlos Bacca.www.chatsports.com