PG&E Fined for PSPS Events of 2019
PG&E is being fined for its handling of the power shutoffs in 2019. The California Public Utilities Commission has issued a $106-million fine to the utility for violating guidelines during planned power shutoffs in the fall of that year. Officials said yesterday that $86-million of the fine was offset from bill credits that were already provided to customers by PG&E shareholders. The decision will become final unless an appeal is filed by the utility within 30 days.www.ksro.com